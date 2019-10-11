OCT. 10 to OCT. 11
Paris Police Department
Justin Blake Whitworth, 18: Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felonies.
Jaeger Douglas Dennis, 25: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Curtis Anthony August-Adams, 21: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
LaCosta June Arrington, 43: Bond surrender/cruelty to non-livestock animals: Failure to provide (three counts), bond surrender/false report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Alanda Gayle Bobbitt, 43: Prohibited substance in a correctional facility-Alcohol/drug/phone.
Javari Lamar Frazier, 30: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Nathan Jarredd Hay, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jeremy Ryan Kerr II, 22: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of a firearm.
Constable Precinct 5
Scott Michael Everson, 38: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Juanita Lester McDowell, 62: Tampering with a witness.
Department of Public Safety
Romero Rigoberto, 33: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
