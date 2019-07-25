BOGATA — A new buddy bag and naloxone reversal kit from the K-9 Defender Fund are helping Bogata Police Sgt. Dustin San Jule’s go-to partner stay safe.
Zeus, a 6-year-old German Shepard, is certified in narcotics, tracking and patrol. He was one of 10 K-9 units to receive a kit this month, K-9 Defender Fund director Tracy Spader said.
The kit includes an extensive first aid kit with splints, an oxygen mask, a CPR kit and bandages. The naloxone reversal kit prevents drug overdoses during narcotics investigations.
Spader said the buddy bags cost $265 with a $75 additional cost for the reversal kit.
Departments can apply for the kits through a form on the website. Only 10 kits are given out each month, and Spader said the application form was filled in 17 minutes in June. Once departments have applied, dogs are matched to donors in the general fund.
“It seems like the K-9 community is kind of a small community,” Spader said. “I usually have someone who is willing to step up and make a donation.”
San Jule said the kit is helpful to have due to the lack of a 24-hour veterinarian in Clarksville and Paris. Zeus is the only K-9 unit in the department.
“It helps us do our jobs,” he said. “He’s been with me since he was 2 years old. He’s my only partner for many, many hours of the night.”
