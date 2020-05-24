There’s just something special about the Memorial Day service planned each year by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial board of directors.
The service this year is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Love Civic Center pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial, weather permitting.
From the time Boy Scout Troop 2 posts the colors until the closing prayer, expect the service to be a solemn reminder of the debt we owe as American citizens. Freedom is never free, and we owe a tremendous debt to those soldiers who answered the call to duty throughout this country’s history, and never returned from the battlefield.
After all, that’s what Memorial Day is all about. Once called Decoration Day, the holiday was first observed in 1869, a scant number of years after the end of the American Civil War and was designed to honor those who fell while serving on either side of that war. After World War I ended, the focus of the holiday changed to honor any American soldier who died fighting in any war.
Craig Reed, rector at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, will keynote this year’s service. He was a U.S. Navy chaplain embedded with Marines during a tour in Iraq. I’m sure he will have an insightful message about those who fought and died during Operation Freedom in Afghanistan and Iraq and subsequent conflicts with al Qaeda and the Taliban.
I come away from every Memorial Day service and wreath laying at the veteran’s memorial in awe, and I am filled with gratefulness for the price so many of our countrymen have paid so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.
From a 2018 service, I recall what Dennis Nixon of the Disabled American Veterans said.
“We must ensure that Memorial Day is more than just a single day; we must teach others about the sacrifices of those honored here at this memorial and ensure future generations understand that patriotism and the debt of gratitude we owe is sacred.”
His words brought chills then, and they do again today as I write them.
And from a service years earlier, the words of J.R. Richman of the Texas Veterans Commission remain with me today as a constant reminder.
“There are only two people who have offered to die for me, my Lord and the American soldier.”
