Gunnar Mathew Hemingway
Gunnar Mathew Hemingway

 Choctaw County Jail

Gunnar Mathew Hemingway, 27, of Hugo, Oklahoma, remained in the Choctaw County Jail on Saturday, charged with murdering his father, Rusty Hemingway.

Hemingway was arrested Thursday after authorities responded to a call of a man shot off of Fallon Road, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said.

“Upon our arrival, the trailer house was on fire,” the sheriff said. “Deputies Ron Miller and John Choate and (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) Trooper Brad Dansby went in the burning structure and drug the deceased man (Rusty Hemingway) out.”

Parks said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrived and took over the scene.

Authorities tracked Gunnar Hemingway west of the scene, and he was arrested by Deputies Stewart Stanfield, Shane Miller and Mike Manning, Park said.

Gunnar Hemingway is charged with first-degree murder.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

