Kevin Cuba, a 49-year-old resident of Paris was driving a 2007 Pontiac at 12:30 a.m. Friday north on Highway 271 when he crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Tahoe driven by Adrianna Yanez of Roxton.
Cuba was flown to Medical City of Plano in stable condition. Hanes was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.