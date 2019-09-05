Little Lights tutoring started with a women’s group at the First Christian Church brainstorming how they could use their talents for outreach.
“I said, ‘Well, I’ve always wanted to do tutoring,’” Jo Penrose said.
A teacher who spent 40 years in the profession in the San Francisco area and retired to Paris found a mutual interest in that women’s group with Karol Asay, another retired teacher in Paris, and Little Lights began at the church almost 15 years ago.
The program works with kindergarten through fourth grade, according to Little Lights administrator Mary Lindsay, and it started this week. It has a wide network of volunteers who help keep it running. It even buses students home after, should the parents need it.
“It’s a team effort,” Lindsay said. “The ladies of the church provide the healthy snacks. Many retired teachers come and do the tutoring.”
And, she added, it doesn’t have to be a retired teacher or member of the church to help.
“You just have to be a cheering squad for them,” Lindsay said.
The program gives almost one-on-one tutoring for students, former volunteer Patty Meier said.
“You really save a lot of kids from falling through the cracks,” she said. “Their little eyes, when they get it, it’s like a lightbulb going off.”
Students participating will receive a healthy snack, and the program focuses not just on math and reading, but fun and social skills as well.
“You can’t just keep them working all day,” Lindsay said.
They quite often do fun music programs or learning-based games, Penrose said.
The program is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. after school at the First Christian Church, 780 20th St. Northeast, in Paris. To sign up, call 903-785-5516 or 903-784-8818.
