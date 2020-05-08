Dickie William Grant was born on Nov. 15, 1942, in Clarksville, Texas to Thomas and Margaret Sade Grant.
He passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Paris Regional Hospital, in Paris, Texas.
Dickie was a graduate of Clarksville High School Class of 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Louise Estelle Hutchison on Sept. 7, 1963 in the Little Chicago community, outside of Clarksville. They moved to Lewisville shortly after marrying and he worked for Crawford’s Grocery Store.
He attended North Texas State University and knew college was not for him. He later worked for Bill’s Market in Lewisville and met Bob Knowles and together in May of 1977 they opened Old Town Meat Market in Lewisville. Over 32 years, the Meat Market was the 1st job for so many and Dickie helped to raise countless young people. He never met a stranger and made everyone who entered the market feel at home. He was a television star appearing on 2 Food Network Episodes “Food 911” with Tyler Florence and in 2006 “Barbeque with Bobby Flay” came to do a feature story. His daughter Marsha helped to run the market with Lou and he was happiest when he was selling meat and feeding the masses. Dickie and Lou retired in Dec. of 2009 and moved back to the Cherry Community, outside of Clarksville, to the Grant Family home place.
Marsha moved to Clarksville and in 2015 she opened Grant’s Bar-B-Que on the corner of Highway 37 and US 82. Taking the delicious recipes and knowledge she learned and with Dickie’s help, she has built a testament to quality food and friendly service in the Grant Family Traditions. His son Neil still lives in Flower Mound, but travels back to assist the family in the business.
Dickie is survived by his wife, Lou of 56 years; his daughter, Marsha Grant, of Clarksville; and son, Neil Grant, of Flower Mound. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Grant Davis and Bob Davis, of Lewisville; nieces, Debbie Barnett and David, of Clarksville, Sharon Meredith and Annette Lukenbill, of Beaumont and Tedra Jackson, of Carrollton; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ted Grant and brother, Edward Grant.
Graveside services will be at Stone’s Chapel Cemetery in the Cherry Community outside of Clarksville on Monday, May 11 at 10:45 a.m., under the direction of Clarksville Funeral home. The family will receive friends at the Grant home to follow.
Please leave your memories and condolences at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
