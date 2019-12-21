Good morning, Red River Valley!
Areas of light drizzle were possible overnight and remain so this morning, though the chances are small near the Red River. Skies are expected to gradually clear some today, and we should see the high temperature reach about 48.
Low pressure is accompanied by a steady stream of Pacific moisture, according to the National Weather Service, but that system is expected to pass from our region today, leaving northern winds in its wake. While that air colder, it will be drier. That will set us up for a run of partly to mostly sunny days as Christmas draws near.
Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 35. Sunday is forecast to be less cloudy than today, and as a result of the increased sunshine, we should see a high of about 56.
Are you done with your Christmas shopping? Stores in Paris have been slammed for a few weeks now, and there's no signs it'll let up before the big day arrives. Get on out there and enjoy your Saturday!
