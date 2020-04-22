Jo Arant, 92, of Paris, passed away on April 19, 2020, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living, in Paris.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1928 to O.D. and Susie Ellen Stephenson Shelton in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Jo worked for Western Union in the 1940's. She moved to the Paris area in 1971 where she worked for Stone Title Company. Jo enjoyed sewing, photography, fishing and travel.
Survivors are two grandsons, Chip McEwin and wife, Jennifer and Chris McEwin and wife, Shanna; six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Zachary, Jaycie, Aidan, Elijah and Paisley; son-in-law, Robert McEwin; step-daughter, Gayla Grayden and her husband, Galt; step-granddaughter, Cassie Grayden; and good friend, A.W. "Plug" Clem.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Arant; and first husband, Clinton Bronson; one daughter, Vickie McEwin; and one brother, Eugene "Doc" Shelton.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery, with Bro. Billy Norris officiating. Roden Pryor Funeral Directors has charge of the arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
If desired, donations may be made to the Lamar County Humane Association, PO Box 8, Paris, TX 75461.
