City Square-Paris to host Bible journaling class
City Square-Paris and the City of Paris will host a Bible Journaling Class at 10 a.m. Nov. 22, at 2515 Bonham St., Oak Park United Methodist Church.
This is a free, one-day class.
Fall Bazaar scheduled at Powderly UMC Saturday
The North Lamar United Methodist Parish
The North Lamar United Methodist Parish will host its annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Powderly United Methodist Church, 131 CR 44060, in Powderly.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pat Mayse Church Camp. Contact drethia.parsons@gmail.com or call 903-732-3702 for more information.
Wayside COGIC to host benefit for Olivia Johnson
Wayside Church of God in Christ, 1551 E. Grove St., will host a benefit program for Olivia Johnson at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the church.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Rondie Williams is pastor of Wayside COGIC. Assistant pastor is Leon Hendrick.
Freedom T’nacle COG slates T’giving day events
Freedom Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 901. W. Kaufman St., invites the public to attend its annual Thanksgiving baskets event, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The event is first-come, first-served and participants must have ID and a current addressed utility bill. Enter on the west side of the building.
The church’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Supt. Bruce Rollerson is pastor of Freedom Tabernacle COGIC.
New Olive Baptist Church to note 68th anniversary
New Olive Baptist Church of Grant, Oklahoma, will celebrate its 68th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Johnson of Clarksville.
George Fisher is pastor of New Olive Baptist Church.
Baptist Hill BC to fete pastor and wife Sunday
Baptist Hill Baptist Church of Ben Franklin will celebrate its pastor and wife’s seventh appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker will be Bishop L.E. Cole and Martin Shiloh Baptist Church of Clarksville.
Thomas Owens is pastor of Baptist Hill Baptist Church, CR 3230 in Ben Franklin.
Lunch will be served. Call 903-325-4352 for information.
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church to note 19th anniversary
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church will celebrate its 19th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Darnell Wagner and Oak Grove Baptist Church will be guests. Everyone is welcome. Dinner will be served from 1 to 2:40 p.m.
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church is at 804 14th St. NE. The Rev. C.E. Wallace Sr., is pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.