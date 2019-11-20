One of the primary sources of funding for the Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley, the annual auction, is fast approaching.
The auction is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Gibraltar Hotel, 255 S. Main St. in Paris, a change of venue from the previously announced 1st Street Media. The auction will run from 6 p.m. until all the items are bid, said vice president of the board Montgomery Moore.
Auction items are still being determined, but Moore said they will include music memorabilia from the Oak Ridge Boys, sports memorabilia from Dallas sports teams, vacation packages and much more.
The fundraising goal is $150,000, and goes to everything from salaries to utilities to resources for the children. Moore said he’s confident they can reach their goal, as the fundraiser collected roughly $167,000 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.