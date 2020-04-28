Paris’s planned public Covid-19 antibody testing was put on hold this week after more than 40 virus cases were discovered at a local nursing home.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Sunday said it received results that 41 virus cases were associated with Paris Healthcare Center, representing a combination of staff and residents. On Monday, that number increased to 47.
“All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately. It is imperative at this time that everyone maintain social distancing, and we strongly recommend wearing masks in public places,” health district director Gina Prestridge said.
The total number of cases in Lamar County is now 57, and includes two women between the ages of 20 and 29; two men and two women aged 30 to 39; four women aged 40 to 49; three men and four women aged 50 to 59; 11 men and 11 women between the ages of 60 and 69; two men and eight women aged 70 to 79; and four men and four women 80 years old and older. There are also 58 people under monitoring, Prestridge said Monday.
Seven of the county’s cases are travel-related with 50 associated with community spread, she added.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford canceled the city’s planned antibody testing Sunday evening shortly after Prestridge announced the outbreak.
“The health department people said we could not possibly show up,” Clifford said. “All our medical facilities and all our logistical capabilities are focused on containing this outbreak, and therefore I took the lead and said we just need to cancel the Covid-19 testing.”
The mayor said Paris residents have been complacent about following guidelines to slow the spread of the virus because there hasn’t been a large number of people with Covid-19, but the nursing home outbreak is “a huge dose of reality.”
“This is an extremely dangerous and highly contagious virus. If you let your guard down for just a minute, you are going to have an outbreak,” he said. “We are reinforcing how critically important it is to wear a mask, particularly inside in confined spaces. If you are in a public building, everyone should be wearing a mask.
“I was on a conference call (Sunday) about the outbreak and discussions were can we figure where these people that are infected might have been. We are talking large numbers have been infected. They have been all over town in most every store.”
Clifford added the majority of those who tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic.
