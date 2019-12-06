DEC. 5 to DEC. 6
Paris Police Department
Charles Ray Miles Jr., 37: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Case Lindsey, 22: Motion to adjudciate guilt/assault on a family/household member.
Kaid Garette Stephens, 24: Wrong side of road (not passing).
Roddrick Shawn Ricks, 38: Violation of parole, two counts of capias pro fine/public intoxication, capias pro fine/no drivers license when unlicensed, capias pro fine/open container, capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia, judgement nisi/tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Nicholaus Jordan Fuller, 23: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Timmy Lynn Duke, 53: Online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct, online solicitation of a minor.
Reno Police Department
Jonathan Shannon Howard, 37: Resisting arrest/search/transport, sex offenders duty to register life/annual.
Damarcus Jermaine Edwards, 22: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
