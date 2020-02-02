A 13-year old boy with attention deficit disorder spent time in jail Friday after police caught the youth selling marijuana in an attempt to help his single mother put food on the table.
“I got bored at home, and thought I could help her out,” the boy said as he explained how he “messed up” at school, and his mother had to leave work, take him home and return to work. “Now she’s going to have to get me out of this place.”
The situation could be real, but in this case, it is not.
More than 70 participants in a poverty simulation at Paris Junior College on Friday assumed the roles of family members surviving in poverty, as 24 percent of the people in Paris live, according to national statistics.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and The United Way of Lamar County, facilitators grouped participants into families of four, each with a different profile and each with challenges similar to those who live below the $26,000 poverty line for a family of four.
“This was an eye-opening experience,” Blair Briscoe said after the hour-long experience with 15-minute segments representing a week. “Waiting in line at the different social service places was stressful and workers were rude. The choices we had to make just to survive were hard.”
A young adult caring for siblings while the parent is incarcerated, an elderly couple raising grandchildren while dealing with their own health and employment issues, and a single dad recently fired from his job with three children at home are examples of family scenarios participants faced.
“I have just about enough money to make it through the month,” Chele Wells, with the Grayson County United Way said about her role as a single mom with three children, one with an attention disorder.
“I am fixing to go spend almost all I have left on medicine because he is driving me crazy,” the mom said.
Around the Paris Junior College ballroom, almost 30 volunteers manned tables representing such services as a bank, grocery store, community action agency, mortgage company, pawn shop, police department and jail, utility company, school, employer and others. Participants spent highly sought after transportation passes each time they visited a service.
An outsider could observe tension mounting as role players rushed to get in line at the various services. Several families became homeless due to foreclosure and others were robbed or faced other “unexpected life experiences.”
After the simulation, United Way director Jenny Wilson led the group in follow-up discussion during which she asked participants how the role playing affected them emotionally and physically. Replies ranged from feeling exhausted to being anxious, fearful and highly emotional.
“I hope this was an eye opening event for you to experience the challenges those around us in our community are going through,” Wilson said. “I hope you noticed people treating you differently in real life; and, when it comes to feeding your family, you would really be surprised at what you would do.”
