Established in 1986 by Houston philanthropists Howard and Nancy Terry, the Terry Foundation was founded to provide scholarships to outstanding Texas students for attendance at public universities across the state. Since inception, the Terry Foundation has assisted thousands of Terry Scholars in meeting the Founders’ goal of helping Texas students to help themselves.
Terry Scholars are selected based on three criteria: academic excellence, leadership potential, and financial need.
Two of the 170 Terry Scholars recipients are Paris High School seniors Ryan House and Zackary Nation.
Ryan House is the son of Rachael Moore of Blossom. In the fall he plans on attending Texas State University and majoring in Nursing with future goals of becoming a Nurse practitioner.
Ryan is the captain of Paris High School Cat Gut, a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society as well as a 2020 Texas Scholar. Ryan has been a vital part of his community by being a youth group volunteer, donations to local charities and a volunteer at the county fair.
Zackary Nation is the son of Randy and Diane Nation, both of Paris. He will be attending Texas A&M-College Station in the fall and majoring in engineering. Zackary is a member of the Paris High Blue Blazes Band as well Paris High Varsity Baseball team. He has been a member of the scouting community for twelve years, and recently took the oath as an Eagle Scout. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society as well as a 2020 Texas Scholar. Zackary will finish his senior year with a class ranking of 8th out of 208 students.
This April, the Foundation interviewed 454 candidates and selected 170 new Terry Scholars from an extremely competitive pool at each nominating university. These promising students will enroll at 13 Texas public universities with a Terry Scholarship award that will cover up to the full cost of attendance for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Terry Foundation Scholarship is a renewable last-dollar award and works alongside other scholarships and grants to cover the full cost of attendance for up to eight semesters. Terry Scholars also have the opportunity to receive a study abroad stipend and have access to a network of thousands of alumni in a variety of fields.
