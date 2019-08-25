Mary Naomi “Folly” Bryant, a long-time resident of Annona, passed on to her eternal home on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing Center.
She was born Jan. 18, 1924, in Minden, Louisiana, to Marion and Jesse Jones Jackson.
Folly’s career occupation was fulfilled as a registered nurse. During the early part of her career, she married William Wesley “Tex” Bryant Jr. on Jan. 17, 1946. Shortly after marriage, Folly and Tex lived in the New York/New Jersey area, while Tex worked with Joe Ed Russell. They spent several years in a small travel trailer while travelling the northeastern United States selling insurance. During that time, the two of them even attended President Truman’s Presidential Inaugural Ball. In the early 1950’s, Annona became their permanent home where they raised their three children.
Folly resumed her nursing career by working at the Clarksville Hospital on Baker Street and working for Dr. Melvin Marx. She retired from Clarksville ISD having been employed as school nurse for over 20 years.
Folly and Tex loved to travel and ventured to Europe, several Caribbean islands and all 50 of the United States.
Folly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she liked going to garage sales and auctions. Folly enjoyed watching baseball and football on television and attending Texas Ranger baseball games. She was an avid pet enthusiast. Over the years, the household pets ranged from a spider monkey to a Shetland pony. Never one to especially enjoy cooking, she loved hamburgers as her favorite meal. However, in her later years, she even tackled cooking holiday dinners to serve to her family. She had a keen sense of humor and was always one to say what was on her mind.
She is survived by her children, Wesley Jackson Bryant (Nancy); Paul Edward “Bear” Bryant (Pam); and Jayne Ann Bryant Hollomon (Jimmy); grandchildren, Tabbatha Bryant Pipes, Danielle Bryant, Kevin Hollomon, Jamie Bryant Etzkorn, Mark Hollomon and Jeffery Hollomon; great-grandchildren, Gabe Pipes, Trevor Hollomon, Autumn Etzkorn and Marley Hollomon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Jesse Jones Jackson; her husband, William Wesley “Tex” Bryant Jr.; sisters, Othell Jackson Schleker, Wanda Jackson Cameron, and Carole Jackson Luce; and nephews, David Schleker and Craig Schleker.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Clarksville Nursing Center and Hospice Plus for their loving care of precious Folly.
Graveside services are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Parchman Cemetery, with the Rev. James Brown officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. No formal visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Parchman Cemetery, c/o Paul Bryant, 905 W. 11th St., Clarksville, Texas 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.