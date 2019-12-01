Good December morning, Red River Valley!

Dry and cool air moved into the area overnight behind an eastward moving cold front. In its wake, we'll have a bright, sunny Sunday to kick off the month of December with a slightly cooler temperature than the past few days. The high today won't get much warmer than 53. Expect a breezier morning than afternoon, with winds coming from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, then decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Watch out for the gusts - they could be as high as 30 mph.

All that cooler air will help the overnight low fall to near freezing, down to about 34 degrees. Winds will continue from the northwest at around 10 mph, and that will contribute a bit of wind chill that will rob the night of a few more degrees. 

With an upper high parked over the Rockies and a surface high moving into our region tonight, the National Weather Service forecast similar conditions Monday with a high of 52 under sunny skies. Winds will be calmer, down to 5 to 10 mph from the north northwest. They'll calm further after midnight as the low drops to around 35. 
 
A mid- to upper low will drop southeast on Tuesday, and as winds shift to come from the south, we'll see some warming as the high rebounds back into the low 60s. Tuesday will again be sunny, and Tuesday night will be clear, but as the atmosphere gets riled up, there's a good chance we'll see some rain on Wednesday.
 
Well, that's what you need to know to plan your outdoor activities here at the start of December. Make today your best Sunday!
We will end the weekend and start the week with dry but cool weather conditions. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s. Monday morning will be chilly; low 30s across the west to upper 30s over Central TX. The rest of the week, looks pretty nice with lots of sunshine. Our next rain/storm chances will arrive late this week, as the next storm system and cold front moves over our area.

 

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

