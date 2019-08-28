Good morning, Red River Valley!
That was quite the morning storm yesterday, and there might be more where that came from. Another atmospheric disturbance developed over Northwest Texas and Oklahoma, and it's expected to kick off a series of scattered thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m.
There's a 40% chance throughout the Red River Valley of seeing those storms. While there might be some strong winds associated with storms, severe weather is not expected.
Expect today to be a mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 86. Winds will be from the east northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will cool off to about 71 with moderate clearing of clouds.
Rain chances diminish through the rest of the week as the extended forecast calls for a 20% chance until Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.