In April, The Paris News formed a Community Advisory Board to help us understand how readers view the newspaper and its role in the community, and what we should strive to do to help it live up to its mission of “motivating people to celebrate what they like and to change what they do not.”
On Friday, that board met for the second time to review the newspaper’s performance. I went into the meeting quite optimistic regarding our work during the past five months, and I’m happy to report the board agreed — The Paris News is a greatly improved newspaper that’s reflective of the communities it’s covering.
The board in April helped us to identify the community’s and region’s greatest challenges, and we set a goal of tackling those issues through enterprising and investigative journalism. The issues identified included poverty, homelessness and underlying causes, a lack of civic education and the need for greater awareness of area businesses, including successes and challenges.
Despite being relatively new to the area, staff writers in March had already begun to focus on the poverty issue with stories like “Financial Fight: United Way report shows low-income struggle to get by.” That was followed up by extensive coverage of the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s efforts to document the number of homeless, the work of area nonprofits like New Hope Center and CitySquare Paris to prevent homelessness.
The Paris News has repeatedly spotlighted the Downtown Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, King’s Daughters, Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofits, most of which have come together as partner agencies of United Way of Lamar County (which is fundraising right now, please consider a donation.)
“Costs of living test minimum wage buying power in Lamar County” (April 14), “New Hope Director: Overcoming eviction challenge for homeless” (Aug. 7), “Regional methamphetamine use rising” (July 14) and “A Way Forward: Texas Dream Center helps kick methamphetamine addictions” (Aug. 11) are just a handful of the stories discussing area problems and available solutions as a result of following the Community Advisory Board’s suggestions.
On civic education, the newspaper published in-depth articles explaining the work of local government agencies, providing greater information on matters before voters and preparing property owners for this year’s property tax bills.
On the business front, we’ve not only featured local businesses and their owners and employees, but we’ve published articles about local small business help, about the types of businesses residents want and plans to bring more business to the region.
The Paris News’ renewed sense of urgency combined with thoughtful planning not only earned the approval of its Community Advisory Board, but also earned high marks in this year’s annual review by its owner, Southern Newspapers Inc. “The Paris News reads like a publication focused on what readers want, with stories destined to be talkers around town,” one reviewer stated. “If we were giving an award for the most improved reporting among SNI papers since the 2018 review, it would go to The Paris News, hands down. The paper has improved the quantity, quality, scope, breadth and depth of its reporting since that 2018 review.”
Without a doubt, such high praise would not have come without the help of our Community Advisory Board. I cannot thank them enough for their time, support and encouragement.
The Community Advisory Board meets twice per year for one hour over lunch. In this first year, half of the board’s members agreed to serve one-year terms while the other half served two-year terms to start an annual rotation of half the board’s members. I am now seeking five new members to join the board, which is diverse in experience, education, economic status, age and length of residency.
Anyone interested in helping to shape the focus of the newspaper is encouraged to send me an email at klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.
