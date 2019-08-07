Fire and rescue

FD Assist Police
5:30 to 5:45 p.m., 1848 Maple Ave.
First Responder-Paris
6:15 to 6:44 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
7:34 to 7:54 a.m., 510 Bonham St.
8:26 to 8:49 a.m., 145 24th St. SE.
9:27 to 9:48 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
10:57 to 11:01 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
11:24 to 11:41 a.m., 407 BTW/PHA.
1:27 to 1:35 p.m., 1230 Martin Luther King Drive.
2:26 to 2:49 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
5:34 to 5:50 1655 NE Loop 286.
6:52 to 6:57 p.m., 25th St. NE.
11:03 to 11:32 p.m., 381 8th St. SE.
2:08 to 2:24 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
11:39 a.m. to 12:16 p.m., 4000 N. Main St.
5:13 to 5:40 p.m., N. Main St./E. Hickory St.
15:52 to 6:03 p.m., 2875 NE Loop 286.
5:55 to 6:06 a.m., 800 Airport Road.
Public Service
12:33 to 12:52 a.m., 2810 Stilllhouse Road.
