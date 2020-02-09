Lamar County Commissioners Court is to consider another large solar energy project interested in locating southeast of the Paris city limits when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Samsung Solar Energy, an international firm, is interested in locating Paris Farm Solar Project on 1,600 acres of land and investing roughly $216 million, according to an agenda item. Commissioners are to consider a tax abatement behind closed doors.
During a second closed-door meeting, commissioners are to meet with City of Paris Attorney Stephanie Harris to consider financial or other incentives for either a business prospect looking to locate in Paris or a local firm looking to expand.
Other agenda items include the appointment of Paris librarian Priscilla McAnally to the Lamar County Child Welfare Board, the acceptance of bids for white flex-base road materials and a report about a block grant for road improvements.
