Edna Faye Talley, 83, of Paris, Texas, went to be with her Lord on March 27, 2020.
Edna was born on April 1, 1936, in Bogota, Texas, to Bruce and Alice Cawvey Evans.
She married Jack Farris on Jan. 8, 1950, and they were blessed with five children. She later married Bill Talley on Feb. 20, 1990.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Evans and Alice Bohannan; brother, Sonny Evans; sister, Irene Black; son, Lloyd Farris and spouse, Becky Farris; and son, Eddie Farris; granddaughter, Shabecca Hisaw; Jack Farris; and Bill Talley.
She is survived by daughter, Mary Gillham and husband, Jim; Darrell Farris and spouse, Pam; daughter, Jeannie Lane; sister, Lillian Edmonson; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Lisa Peimann and spouse, Tim; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edna was a long time member of Victorious Life Church in Paris, Texas, and loved her church family. She enjoyed playing the guitar, sewing, cooking, baking, church activities and spending time with her family and friends.
Graveside services with the family will be held on April 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Deport, Texas, with Philip Lamb officiating.
An on-line guest registry is available at Woodfuneralhomes.com.
