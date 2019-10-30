Paris Junior College remains a national leader in many areas, according to Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, a college regent who attended the recent national meeting of the Association of Community College Trustees. He presented his report to fellow regents at a meeting Monday.
"I attended a session on enabling student success through technology collaboration," Wilkerson said. "Once I got there, I heard it was something we're already doing, so I was proud of our group."
He also reported on initiatives for helping at-risk students, as Amarillo College does, with an emergency fund to help with unexpected emergencies such as car repair or child care, and having all faculty and staff participate in a poverty simulation.
Wilkerson passed on what he learned of a generational shift, where students who have come of age using smartphones lack basic computer skills and can't type. Ten years ago, the average college student could type 32 words a minute and now it's below 22. That's important because it's below the threshold of typing fast enough to keep up with thought without having to look for the next key and lose that train of thought. This is affecting organization and writing skills.
Engaging the distracted was a session attended by all the attendees, including college President Dr. Pam Anglin.
"The Gen Z’s and Millennials believe they can multitask," Anglin said. "They challenge authority, crave recognition and have a short attention span — only about 27 minutes, and they are active learners."
In other business, the regents:
• Received a financial report from Controller Keitha Carlton that Paris Junior College is closing out the financial year and expects the auditing team to arrive in a couple of weeks.
• Approved the 2020-21 College Calendar, setting important dates for semester starts and other deadlines. The calendar is aligned with Texas university schedules.
• Approved private offers for two tax foreclosed properties in the City of Paris.
• Discussed lack of representation and Paris Junior College votes on the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors. The college has 229 votes out of 5,000 but 28.5% of collection expenses.
• Accepted the employment of Andrea Perry as Student Success Coach in Advising and Counseling effective Nov. 11.
