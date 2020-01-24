Fire and Rescue

JAN. 23 to JAN. 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:08 to 8:18 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
10:27 to 10:55 a.m., 355 31st St. SW.
10:58 to 11:15 a.m., 670 32nd St. SE.
11:53 a.m., to 12: 13 p.m., 1741 Graham St.
12:26 to 12:40 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:12 to 3:33 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
6:20 to 6:37 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
7:36 to 7:46 p.m., 255 12th St. Se.
8:17 to 8:39 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:55 to 9:06 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
11:26 to 11:44 p.m., 646 2nd St. NE.
11:46 p.m. to 12:24 a.m., 200 E. Sherman St.
1:21 to 1:48 a.m., 1845 E. Booth St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
8:02 to 8:52 a.m., 1500 FR 1502.
Public Service
1:58 to 2:18 p.m., 200 E. Sherman St.
