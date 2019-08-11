The United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church held its general meeting Aug. 5 at the church.
Carolyn Karrer, president, called the meeting to order and offered the prayer. A dinner was prepared and served by members of the Lydia Group.
Ruth Viehe, mission education coordinator, introduced the speaker, Mary Campbell, from Bonham, who described her trip to South Africa
The minutes were presented by Cindy Robertson, and the treasurer’s report was given by Carolyn White. Jacque Simmons discussed the prayer calendar, joys and concerns.
There were 25 members and three guests in attendance.
