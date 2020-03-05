Detroit ISD is extending its Annual Detroit Greenhouse Plant Sale to allow for more people to purchase plants.
Due to the yearly event falling on Good Friday and Easter weekend, the sale will take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. April 8 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 9, with April 10 and 11 hours set from 8 a.m. to noon both days, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
Available merchandise will include hanging baskets, succulents, six-packs of vegetables, ferns, potted plants and more.
