AUG. 9 to AUG. 12
Paris Police Department
Kevin Wayne Justice, 41: Discharge of surety and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than one gram.
Johnathan Ray McCann, 34: Aggravated assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Jeremy Seth Foxworth, 39: Driving while intoxicated.
Ertis Carl Rogers, 57: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Brittany Lane Lowrance, 27: Resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to identify or giving false/factitious information.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
William Allen Guthrie, 53: Bench warrant and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than one gram, in a drug-free zone.
Patrick Alan Daigh, 27: Two counts of county court commit for terroristic threat of a family/household member.
Dave Frank James, 28: Public intoxication.
Richard Allen Penny, 34: Violation of parole, no liability insurance and failure to appear.
Christopher Lee Pirtle, 30: Two counts of motion to adjudicate guilt for abandoning/endangering a child.
Johnathan Cole Black, 20: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Reno Police Department
Isaaih Alee Chavez, 19: Driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension.
Department of Public Safety
Isack Friessen Harms, 35: Driving while intoxicated.
Justin Paul Raincsuk, 30: Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
