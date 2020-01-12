Good morning, Red River Valley!
Saturday's snow sure was fun for the hot minute it fell from the sky, but don't expect to see anymore of it for a bit. In fact, we're going to be on track to warm back up into the 70s by midweek.
Today will be sunny with a high near 51, a nice recovery from the below freezing overnight low. That's thanks to warm Gulf air riding in on south southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Expect a gust or two as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 38.
As those southeast winds continue to bring moisture back into the area, Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 64. Rain chances return Monday night. There's a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as low pressure dominates in the region. The low Monday night will be around 51.
There will be increasing clouds Tuesday as the high gets back to 71. Rain chances pick up again Tuesday night, 30%, and continue into Wednesday ahead of an advancing cold front that's expected to knock temperatures down 10 to 15 degrees for Thursday. Expected weak instability Wednesday is likely to keep any severe threat isolated, the national Storm Prediction Center forecasts.
