Register now for Feb. 8 women’s conference
Registration is under way for the 2020 Queens of the Kingdom Women’s Conference, set for 10 a.m., Feb. 8, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Paris.
Early registration began in November and runs through the end of January. Early registration is $10. After the end of January, registration is $20.
The conference is presented by the Women’s Department of St. Paul Baptist Church, 444 2nd St. NE. This year’s theme is from Jeremiah 1:8, “Fearless in the Fire.”
Vendor space is available at the event, at $25 per vendor.
Registration for the conference is available at Paypal.me/StPaulParis/10 or Paypal.me/StPaulParis/20 or come by the church office on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday mornings.
For information on applying for vendor space, call Kay Record at 214-606-1941 or Tasha Williams at 903-517-2524, Dr. Shay Bills is pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church.
Benefit for Aubrey Jenkins set for Saturday
New Birth Baptist Church will stage a benefit program for Aubrey Jenkins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Guest speaker is the Rev. Harold Massey of St. James Baptist church of Clarksville.
Bishop Samuel F. Evans is pastor of New Birth Baptist church, 2505 W. Campbell St. in Paris.
GPD schedules wives’ service for 3 p.m. Sunday
The Greater Paris District has scheduled a Pastors’, Ministers’ and Deacons’ Wives Service for 3 p.m. Sunday at Overcomers Church of God in Christ, 909 7th St. NW.
Speaker at the event is Betty Johnson of Paris.
Elder Lester Nunley is pastor at Overcomers Church of God in Christ.
