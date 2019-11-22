Lamar Electric Cooperative recently conducted pole top rescue training sessions to prepare the company’s linemen to rescue a person who has been injured working on power lines.
Lamar Electric Cooperative has continuous training throughout the year to ensure linemen are prepared for an emergency that could occur on the job. Linemen often work with thousands of volts of electricity while 30 feet in the air, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to keep electricity flowing. They are at risk of falling from heights, electric shocks, burns, and other injuries while on the job every day, and these incidents can be fatal.
The electric cooperative’s goal is to train all linemen to rescue an injured individual from a pole quickly so their fellow employees can begin administering CPR or first aid immediately. Each Lamar Electric crew carries an AED in the supervisor truck. The linemen’s objective is to complete the rescue within four minutes in order to avoid any brain damage due to lack of oxygen to the injured individual. All of Lamar Electric’s linemen recently completed a timed rescue test. Every lineman completed the task in less than 2 ½ minutes.
When linemen work with a live line, they cover the wire with a rubber line hose and rubber blankets to work safely on the equipment. Linemen have been called to restore scene safety after a fallen pole with live wires has trapped a passenger inside a vehicle.
“Linemen are often first responders during storms and other catastrophic events, working to make the scene safe for other public safety workers,” said Lamar Electric General Manager Jerry Williams. “We conduct training exercises for our employees to develop a safety culture where linemen are prepared to handle an emergency effectively.”
In addition, all Lamar Electric linemen are trained in many other safety procedures to prevent accidents on the job. They are trained to cut trees to fall without creating additional hazards, properly mix herbicides, use an automated external defibrillator (AED), administer first aid and perform CPR.
Lamar Electric is a member owned electric cooperative serving the rural areas of Lamar, Red River and Delta counties.
