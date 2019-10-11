On Thursday, Paris police officers located a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Plano.
Officers said they arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, who was identified as Curtis Anthony August-Adams.
He remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police respond to disturbance call
On Thursday, Paris police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Margaret Street. Officers said Justin Blake Whitworth had entered a residence there without permission and assaulted one of the persons inside the residence.
Officers said they saw injuries to the 21-year-old victim. Whitworth was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 138 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
