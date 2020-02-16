Paula Jean Parr, age 81, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Paula was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Blue Ridge, Texas, to Earnest and Robbie Lee Crump Rowlan. Paula worked as a hairdresser in Wylie for more than 30 years. After retirement, she moved to Clarksville and was part owner and operator at Flying Horseshoe Ranch. Paula enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and working in the yard. She was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved to hear of their accomplishments.
Her parents and her sister, Wanda Lee Uselton preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Clarksville Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home with the Rev. James Brown officiating. Burial will be held at Wylie Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Parr of Clarksville; three daughters, Sheryl Haugen and husband, Jerry, of Plano, Laura Deluna of Clarksville and Tammi Wilson and husband, Larry, of Princeton; five grandchildren, Leanna and husband, Pedro, of Lewisville, Joey and wife, Breanne, of Clarksville, Jonathan of Greenville, Jeremy of Princeton and Megan and husband, Chris, of Columbus, Ohio; 13 great-grandchildren; two nieces, Stephanie Rogers of Wylie and Robin Uselton of Garland; and one brother-in-law, James Uselton of Wylie.
Online condolences may be made to the Parr family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
