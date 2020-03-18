Paris Kiwanis Club President Denise Kornegay has announced that all club meetings and other activities that would involve more than 10 people have been canceled through the end of April.
The recommendation came from International President Daniel Vigneron, she stated in a Facebook post. Small group activities, such as stocking the shelves at the Downtown Food Pantry and ramp building, will continue, the post stated.
