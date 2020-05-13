The Lamar/Delta County Medical Society has announced the awarding of eight scholarships to local area students. The society places great importance on supporting medical education for promising local students and views this as an investment in the future of Lamar County.
The $1,000 scholarships were awarded on the basis of several factors to graduates of Lamar/Delta County high schools who are seeking careers in the health care field. The recipients were:
- Jaszmon Blake is a graduate of Paris High School and both the University of Texas at Arlington (Physiology) and the University of Texas at Austin (Molecular Biology). He previously was a Surgical First Assistant at Paris Regional Medical Center. He is now a medical student at the American University of Antigua. He will become a general surgeon and will hopefully return to Paris for his practice.
- Allison Bright is the daughter of William and Jill Bright. She is a graduate of North Lamar High School. She is attending Texas Tech University and is a Biomedical Science major. She is in the Honors College and is on the Dean’s list. Her goal is to be accepted into medical school and she hopes to become a Trauma Surgeon.
- Alexis Brown is the daughter of Chris and Rhonda Brown and is a graduate of Chisum High School. She will be attending Texas Tech University with an interest to go to medical school after graduating.
- Jaden Franklin is the son of Selvaraj and Sharmila Franklin and is a graduate of North Lamar High School. He will be attending the University of Texas at Austin and has a goal of being accepted into medical school. He is interested in Nutrition and Orthopedic Surgery.
- Riley Gregg is the son of Justin and Tandi Gregg and is a graduate of North Lamar High School. He will major in Pre-Medical Biology and will be attending Austin College. He wants to go to medical school and is interested in Emergency Medicine and Trauma.
- Symphony Hill is the daughter of Derrick and Dana Hill and is a graduate of North Lamar High School. She will be attending Texas A & M in Commerce and is interested in becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
- Jocelyn Ting is the daughter of Piho and Piexing Ting and is a graduate of Paris High School. She will major in Neuroscience at University of Texas at San Antonio. She is interested in obtaining a graduate degree in Pharmacology.
- Sydney Walter is the daughter of Stephen and Jeannine Walter and is a graduate of Paris High School. She will be attending Texas A & M University as a Biomedical Engineering major and wants to go to medical school.
