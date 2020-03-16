James Charles Kennedy, 78, of the Clardy Community, passed from this life to enter heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family, after a short illness.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jody Van Deaver and Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
James, the son of the late Marshall and Gertrude Kennedy, was born in Clardy on Feb. 17, 1942.
On May 20, 1961, he married Kay Malone, who survives.
James graduated from East Lamar High School and attended classes at Paris Junior College. He worked for American National Insurance Company, Lamar County, at the Courthouse, TXDOT and raised cattle before retiring.
He was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by two daughters, Lorie and husband, Sam Wickes, of Clardy and Lisa Crump, of Paris; one son, Charles and wife, Tina Kennedy, of Kerrville, Texas. One granddaughter, Mallory Kennedy, of San Marcos; and four grandsons, Matthew and wife, Erica Wickes, of Longview, Jonathan and wife, Becky Wickes, of Austin, Zachary and wife, JoAnn Wickes, of Little Rock, Arkansas and Koby Crump, of Como; along with great-grandchildren, Elliot and Charlotte Wickes, of Longview; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Matt Wickes, Jon Wickes, Zach Wickes, Sam Wickes, John Goodwin and Shane Oats. Honorary bearers will be: Johnny Hatcher and John Paul Barker.
