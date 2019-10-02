Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 200 block of SE 16th St at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had removed a window to gain entry into the residence and had stolen several pieces of jewelry.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
