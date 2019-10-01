Myra Jean Hill Spann, 85, of Paris, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Sonora Cemetery in Fairlie with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. A formal visitation will not be scheduled, however, those wishing may pay respects at the funeral home.
Ms. Spann, the daughter of Jess Vernon Fuller and Minnie Mae Biggerstaff Fuller, was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Fairlie, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Glenn Fuller and James Fuller.
Survivors include three children, Brenda Sheetz and husband, Doug, of Rowlett, Ronny Hill of Paris and Terry Hill and wife, Ramona, of Paris; grandchildren, Leah Allen and fiancé, Greg Guldahl, Evan Allen, Preston Allen and wife Brandi, Sean Hill and wife, Jessica, Cody Hill and wife, Cameron, Robert Campbell and wife, Heather, Amy Brown and husband, Gary, Blakely Armstrong and husband, Kevin, and Zac Hill and wife Katy; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Aileen Kilgo and husband, Billy; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Heritage House of Paris and the staff there for the love and care given to their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
