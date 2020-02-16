Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today's forecast calls for a mostly sunny, warm Sunday with a high near 66 and south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. With Gulf moisture flowing into our atmosphere, we should see some clouds by nightfall. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.
That's sort of it for today's forecast - a quiet, warm day. As for the coming week, well, not so much. The work week will start off unseasonably warm with a Monday high of 72 degrees. It'll be partly sunny, and the increased warmth will come from increased south southwest winds. Expect a gusty day for Washington's birthday.
Rain chances return to the valley Monday night, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight, the National Weather Service predicts. The overnight low should be around 52.
With winds turning overnight to come from the north, Tuesday will be much colder than Monday. The high will struggle to get near 60 degrees, and the chance for rain is 20%.
Enjoy the warmth and sun while we've got it, and have a great Sunday!
