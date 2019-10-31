Good chilly morning, Red River Valley!
We are waking up to a freeze warning in place. Although the 5 a.m. temperature in Paris was 35 degrees, parts of the valley may be colder, down to at least 32. Wind chill readings in parts of Northeast Texas were as low as 19 this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
This cold start will give way to a warmer, sunny day - a welcome break from the past few days of dreary rain - with a high around 47 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph, decreasing this afternoon.
Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows in the upper 20s. Another freeze warning has been issued for Red River County, in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. It's not out of the question for another freeze warning for the remainder of Northeast Texas, meteorologists say, as wind chill values will again fall into the low 20s or high teens by sunrise Friday. Consider the 4 Ps - People, Pets, Pipes and Plants in anticipation of another cold night.
Friday will be sunny, allowing temperatures to rebound into the upper 50s as winds come from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Happy Halloween! Stay warm and have a frightfully fun Thursday!
