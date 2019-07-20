JULY 19 to JULY 2
Paris Police
Department
Dabrey Deshong Beamon, 40: Motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Estajia Tavaria Hicks, 18: Evading arrest/detention, aggravated robbery, theft of property, $100 to $750.
LaKeisha Louise Dennis, 32: Motion to adjudicate guilt, Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Robert Lee Garrett, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Alfred Marion Nations, 66: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Jordan Travis Smith, 32: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Miranda Ra’Nell Thomas, 30: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Matthew Wayne Griffin, 34: County court commit/failure to identify fugitive from justice, theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
David Frank Dunham, 32: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury.
Christopher Daniel-Moo Evans, 32: Public intoxication.
