As hundreds of thousands of U.S. business owners turn to local banks for government-backed funds to keep them afloat during the sudden economic downturn caused by the nation’s Covid-19 response, bankers are working overtime to get applications processed.
There are two available programs to offset losses: The Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program created as part of a $2.2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress in late March.
Not much has changed with EIDL, SBA spokesman Susheel Kumar said Thursday during a videoconference with Paris Small Business Development Center director Jennifer Johnston and local business owners. Those who apply for EIDL funds can receive up to $10,000 in advance, and if approved, the advance becomes part of the total to be repaid over a term of up to 30 years with an interest rate of 3.75%. If the request is denied, the $10,000 advance is forgiven, he said.
But the newest program — the PPP created in the 880-page Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act — has been causing headaches, especially for the banks tasked with distributing the $350 billion set aside for businesses with less than 500 employees.
Local bankers say they are ironing out the application process now that the federal government has provided a mechanism to free up funds, but the program’s rollout was particularly bumpy.
While government officials were making media rounds telling business owners to apply with local banks for PPP funds, assuring them banks would lend the money because the SBA was going to back the loans, bankers were scrambling to understand how the program would work and what documentation they would need. It didn’t help that the SBA’s online system was continuously crashing as thousands of banks simultaneously tried to log on, Lamar National Bank President Greg Wilson said.
Lamar National staff spent more than a day trying to get into the SBA’s E-Tran system, and when they did get in after midnight Saturday, they hit another speed bump.
“It took three hours to input the first loan; the system was so screwed up,” Wilson said.
With loan applications coming in fast but lacking SBA guidance on how to fund them, the bank quickly reached its cap in available money to commit. Through Saturday, Lamar National received about 60 PPP applications totaling roughly $17 million. Applications that came in after that were put on a waiting list until additional funds were freed up by the federal government, Wilson said.
Still trying to process applications on Monday, U.S. bankers were pulling their hair out as the SBA’s system began crashing again. Meanwhile, bank customers were starting to get antsy about whether their loan was approved, especially as government officials continued to press them to go after the forgivable first-come, first-served aid.
“What they were scared of was that the government was going to run out of guaranteed money,” Wilson said. “We weren’t worried about the money running out, but through Wednesday, the SBA had not even given us guidance about what the loan documents were supposed to say or what loan documents to use.”
Liberty National Bank President Carl Cecil on Tuesday said his bank was having similar trouble. It was processing loan applications as fast as it could, but it was still waiting on an SBA note or guarantee form. By Tuesday, the bank had received loan numbers on about $5 million in requests. That was a good sign, Cecil told customers, and the bank became “cautiously optimistic” about receiving SBA guidance.
“The situation is still very fluid as information and directives continue from the SBA,” Cecil said Friday, adding the bank had funded some loans.
To business owners seeking PPP funds but who are worried about delays, Kumar offered this advice: Be patient, and don’t apply more than once.
“It only clogs up the system, makes it slower,” he said. “This is a nationwide effort, a nationwide application process, all coming into Dallas, which is one of our sites for processing the loans, and Sacramento. So the sheer volume of applications is the reason why potentially there might be a delay in your funds being deposited in your bank account.”
He also directed those on Thursday’s call to the U.S. Department of the Treasury homepage, home.treasury.gov, to click on a small red banner that takes visitors to an information page for lenders and borrowers. In order to lend PPP funds, a bank must be an SBA approved lender, Kumar said. The information page includes a map of those lenders by zip code.
“The Treasury website is very friendly. Make it your best friend,” he said.
In response to a concern Johnston heard about funds running out, Kumar said it won’t happen.
“In these unprecedented crises, the Treasury is being backstopped by the Federal Reserve,” he said. “(Thursday) morning, the Federal Reserve announced that they were going to open up through their main street lending facility $2.3 trillion worth of money. So, the fact that there may be some concern that the money’s going to run out is misplaced.”
It was that action that freed up banks to fund more PPP loans, Wilson said.
“We didn’t come up with this program. We’re community banks, so we’re trying to help the community. We feel like this is absolutely critical for our community,” he said. “I would highly encourage anybody who is trying to figure out how to make payroll to absolutely use this program. I know that we’ve certainly built our process to become much more efficient. The first loans were brutal because we didn’t have the information necessary to do it, but now that we have it, we’ve got a process in place and it’ll start to pick up and move a lot faster.”
