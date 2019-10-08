Dorothy Fay Francis, 98, of Woodville, formerly, of Pattonville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with burial following in Tigertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Francis, the daughter of Charlie Kirkpatrick and Frances Susan Curtis Kirkpatrick, was born on Oct. 14, 1920, in Windom.
On Nov. 12, 1938, she married Elvis Alexander Francis, building 57 years of family and memories before his death on April 4, 1996. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Bobby Gene Gamblin Jr.
Dorothy was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her flower beds. She would can and preserve vegetables for all her family.
While living in Lamar County she attended Pattonville Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Vance and husband, Harold Charles Vance Sr., of Woodville; one son, Charles Wayne Francis, of Dallas; grandchildren, Melinda Nicklas and husband, Raymond, of Livingston, Cynthia Kay Jenkins and husband, Ricky, of Woodville, Kenneth Wayne Gamblin, of Cleveland, Deena Lauren Beeson and husband, Robert, of Denison, Jason Francis, of Plano and Alyssa Greenwood Francis, of El Paso; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandson; along with three sisters, Charlene Langley, Nadine Farmer and Mary Lois Wall; and many nieces and nephews.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
