The 11th annual Kids Marathon finale has been called off, and it will not be rescheduled, event organizers said Friday.
Elementary school students from around Lamar County started the marathon in early March. They were tasked with a 26.2-mile journey that started with one mile of Trail de Paris. Each student received a travel log so they could keep up with their progress.
The event is a way to improve the health of the community and is offered free to any student in Lamar County in kindergarten through sixth grade. More than 200 children were participating this year.
