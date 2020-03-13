As of 5 p.m. Thursday, five of the area healthcare and rehabilitation centers for the elderly are on visitor shutdown with others taking extra precautions as news of the pandemic coronavirus spreads.
As of this morning, there have been no confirmed COVID-19. cases in Lamar or surrounding counties.
Heritage House, 150 47th St. SE., closed its door to visitors at 5 p.m. Thursday and earlier in the day released a statement to the media.
“In light of the seriousness of COVID 19 virus and its effect on the elderly population we care for and are our number one priority, as well as those with compromised immune systems, we will be restricting all visitors.”
The statement continues:
“There is a risk that people who appear healthy will enter nursing homes and infect residents. Studies of past viral epidemics where recommending prevention was delayed were not effective. These studies show that the sooner we limit interactions with each other, and wash your hands frequently, (the) virus spreads more slowly.”
Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 2886 Stillhouse Road also is on shutdown. Administrator Mark Stevenson explained other precautions in effect.
“We have one way in and out of the center, a check point where we are checking temperatures and logging in employees and other health care practitioners who must see patients,” Stevenson said.
When The Paris News made contacts with other healthcare and rehabilitation centers, officials gave information as of 6 p.m. Thursday. Restrictions could increase at any time, most said.
