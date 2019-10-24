North Lamar senior football player Mason Stephens has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
The senior was a big reason why the Panthers won at home against Sanger on North Lamar’s homecoming night. Stephens finished the 22-14 overtime win with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions.
A new Athlete of the Week poll will be featured in each Monday’s edition of The Paris News.
