Bulletin Board

TODAY
Benefit Fundraiser for Bud Sumrow: 5 to 7 p.m., Chicota Community Center, chili/hotdog supper and cake auction. Adults, $10 kids $5; all donations appreciated. Proceeds benefit medical expenses.
SATURDAY
RRV Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Christmas in Paris: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. Annual Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m., downtown.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.
