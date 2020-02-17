Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's President George Washington's birthday, and if you're a federal or government worker, that means today is a holiday. The rest of us will celebrate this mostly sunny Monday by going to work.
That's right, the sky today should become mostly sunny after a cloudy start as the high climbs to 71 degrees as a result of compressional warming ahead of an incoming cold front. It will likely be gusty, with sustained south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will return as the sun sets, and with them will come a slight chance for rain. As the low dips to around 51 degrees tonight, there is a 20% chance for showers, possibly a thunderstorm.
Despite the front's arrival this afternoon, the main push of cold air isn't expected to arrive until Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts.
"With the cold front along the far southeastern parts of the forecast area by daybreak Tuesday, many of us will wake up to much cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies," NWS meteorologist David Bonnette wrote in forecast discussion. "A few scattered showers are possible across Central and East Texas, but a majority of us will still be rain-free."
With that in mind, there is a 30% chance of showers under Tuesday's mostly cloudy skies. The temperature won't budge much as the high is forecast at 53 degrees. North winds will continue to gust as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will persist Tuesday night as the low falls to just 42 degrees. The 30% chance for rain will remain through the night.
Forecast models show a more potent low working its way over the Rockies on Wednesday, which will increase rain chances quite a bit for the day into Thursday. Rain chances rise from 30% to 50% throughout the day. The forecast high is 50 degrees; the low should be around 38 degrees.
Happy birthday, George Washington. Valley residents, enjoy your Monday!
