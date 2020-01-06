JAN. 4 to JAN. 6
Paris Police Department
Kaderek Glenn Harris, 28: Criminal trespass.
Ashlee Yvonne Wade, 22: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Billy Joe Wiley, 64: Criminal mischief $50-500.
Ricky Don Fields Jr., 40: Criminal trespass, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Shannon Dwayne Myers, 46: Motion to revoke/burglary of a building.
Marc Antony Wynn, 58: Fugitive from justice/burglary.
Courtney Leigh Squires, 32: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2A less than or equal to 2 ounces, capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.
Steven Douglas Burrows, 64: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2A less than or equal to 2 ounces.
Brandon Keith Little, 30: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Mindy Marie Widener, 35: No driver’s license when unlicensed, capias pro fine/no driver’s license when unlicensed, capias pro fine/violate promise to appear/uniform act.
Victor Manuel Zaragosa Jr., 37: Driving while intoxicated second offense.
Elizabeth Anne Clark, 37: Assault Class C, disorderly conduct.
Jerry Wayne Watts, 22: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reno Police Department
Tara Dawn George, 23: Speeding.
Department of Public Safety
Anthony Dewayne Massey Jr., 26: Not secured by seatbelt - driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.