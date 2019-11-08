Chey Narak, 44, of Paris, turned himself in to the Paris Police Department at 7:04 a.m. Thursday on a felony warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence.
The warrant stemmed from an Oct. 9 investigation where two children tested positive for narcotics. Narak was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
68-year-old charged with discharging a firearm
Paris police responding to a shots fired call near Booker T. Washington Homes at 9:25 a.m. Thursday arrested 68-year-old Charles Coleman of Paris, who officers said was found in possession of a pistol.
The complainant described the suspect, a description officers said matched Coleman, and police found him in the area. He was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a public place.
Upon further investigation, Coleman was found to have a felony conviction, which added a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Coleman was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He also was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
