Charles Russell Whisenant, 90 years young, born in Monkstown, Texas to Idabell Slagle and Russell Edward Whisenant, on April 29, 1929, passed from this earth on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 111 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas, with family visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial follows at 3 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery, Honey Grove, Texas.
A 1946 graduate of Honey Grove High School, he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force. On March 14, 1954, he married Reba Nell Livingston and enjoyed almost 66 years of marriage.
Charles was a member and volunteer at Faith Baptist Church, Duncanville, Texas. After his retirement from ESystems (formerly known during his tenure as Chance Vaught, Temco, Ling-Temco-Vaught and now as L3) as an avionics tool inspector, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, gardening, reading western novels and touring his “farm” in north Lamar County on his vintage David Brown tractor. No matter the subject, Charles always seemed to have a keen knowledge of world affairs, sports and history.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Reba; children, Karen (Gary) Marsh, Larry (Angie) Whisenant, Sandra (Barry) Boswell and Russell (Shirley) Whisenant; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Livingston, along with many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Waiting at the Golden Gate to welcome him home are his parents; sister, Jean, and brother-in-law, J.C. Anderson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Alta Gay and Magness Livingston, and Thelma and John Harrison and brother-in-law, Carey Livingston; and mother and father-in-law, Mae and Walter Livingston.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Spencer Burchinal, Skyler Burchinal, Michael Whisenant, Mark Williamson, Billy Marsh and Joel Friedman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jaynes Memorial Chapel, 811 S. Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville, Texas 75137. 972-298-2334.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Duncanville, Texas.
